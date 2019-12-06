Tiger Shroff Looks Cute As A Button In This Throwback Photo With Mom Ayesha Shroff

Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff has come a long way in his career. The dashing actor who made his debut with Heropanti in 2014 with his passion and dedication for acting has become one of the most sought out actors in B-Town.

Tiger’s mom Ayesha Shroff yesterday took on her Instagram account to share an adorable baby picture of him when he was a toddler. The action star can be seen with all smiles with his mom and grandmom in the throwback picture.

Ayesha alongwith the picture penned a heartfelt note that read: I wish Tigers grandmoms were alive today to see how the little baby they loved SO MUCH has turned out❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff @apnabhidu

Talking about Tiger Shroff, the actor who was last seen on the big screen in Siddharth Anand’s action venture War with Hrithik Roshan, is all busy these days with Baaghi 3.

Talking about Baaghi 3, Tiger starrer is the third installment to Baaghi franchise. The action-thriller is an official remake of 2012 released Tamil film Vettai.

The film has gorgeous actress Shraddha Kapoor in lead opposite Tiger. The action venture also has versatile actor Riteish Deshmukh in a pivotal role along with Ankita Lokhande, Ashutosh Rana, Nora Fatehi and Annu Kapoor.

The Tiger starrer is been helmed by choreographer turned filmmaker Ahmed Khan, and it is been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson entertainment productions.

The music for the film is been composed by Meet Bros, Tanishk Bagchi, Rochak Kohli, Amaal malik.

It is slated to release in March 2020.

