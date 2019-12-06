Pattas: Dhanush Wraps Up The Shoot Of His Action-Thriller

Kollywood superstar Dhanush who was last seen on the big screen in Vetrimaaran’s Asuran has been all busy from past few weeks shooting for Karthik Subbaraj’s gangster thriller tentatively titled D40 and R.S Durai Senthilkumar’s actioner, Pattas.

Post wrapping up D40 last month in the UK, the actor returned to Chennai for the shoot of the final portions of Pattas.

The latest news related to the multiple time National award-winning star is, Dhanush recently wrapped up the shoot of Pattas.

The makers of the action film took on Twitter to share a picture post warp up with a tweet that read: We have successfully completed the shooting for #Pattas #PattasShootWrapped Thank you @dhanushkraja @durairsk @omdop @Naveenc212 @actress_Sneha @Mehreenpirzada @dhilipaction @PrakashMabbu @Gdurairaj10 & the entire

team for your extreme hard work throughout this film.

Talking about Pattas, the Dhanush starrer is being helmed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, and it is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan, under the production banner of Sathya Jyothi Films.

Pattas has a versatile actor in the dual role of father and son. The film has Sneha and Mehreen Pirzadaa as the film’s leading ladies.

So far the posters and the first song Chill Bro sung by Dhanush have been very much liked and appreciated by music lovers and cine-goers.

The Dhanush starrer is slated to hit big screens early next year.

