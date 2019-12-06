Ranveer Singh Owns The Internet With A Cute #FlashbackFriday Picture Of Him

Calling Ranveer Singh’s fashion quirky will be a huge understatement. The actor who is always in the news for his out of the box has taken to his social media front to share a flashback picture and trust us, it’s a detox.

Taking the Flashback Friday to his credit is Ranveer Singh this week, the actor on Instagram shared an old picture of him seeming to be in his teenage. The actor captioned the picture and wrote, “#flashbackfriday.”

In the picture, an innocent Ranveer can be seen wearing a black t-shirt. The actor following his streak of wearing antiques can be seen wearing a bead necklace. Ranveer’s poker face picture has already gone viral and his fans are in love with it. The comment section is full of praises. Meanwhile many celebs including Richa Chadha, Kapil Dev and Dino Morea have commented on the picture.

Yesterday we saw Ranveer posting a picture with Arjun while they were indulged in PDA. He captioned it and wrote, “Bajirao and Sadashivrao Go forth and Conquer! #BabaPower @arjunkapoor.” For the unversed both Ranveer and Arjun has played Maratha warriors in their respective films Bajirao Mastani and Panipat.

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in ’83 as the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The film is a biopic on India’s iconic victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, who will be seen playing Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev. The film is set to release on April 10, 2020.

Ranveer also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Takht in his kitty.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!