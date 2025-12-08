The hard work of Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and team is paying off. The spy action thriller Dhurandhar has moved way past the 150 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It has surpassed Raid 2 overseas and achieved many other milestones. Scroll below for the day 3 report!

Dhurandhar Overseas Box Office Collection

According to producer Jio Studios, Dhurandhar has raked in 34.48 crore gross at the overseas box office in 3 days. Aditya Dhar’s directorial has surpassed the international lifetime of Thamma (26.50 crores) and Mahavatar Narsimha (28.20 crores).

It has also axed Raid 2 (31 crores) to become the 7th highest overseas grosser of 2025 in Bollywood. The next target is to beat Salman Khan’s Sikandar, which grossed 58 crores in its international total.

Moves past 150 crores worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, Dhurandhar has collected 160.15 crore gross in 3 days. This includes 105.60 crore net from the domestic market, which is approximately 125.67 crores in gross earnings.

Ranveer Singh starrer has also become the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 worldwide. In the last 24 hours, it has surpassed Gunday (130.91 crores) and Dil Dhadakne Do (150.03 crores). Today, the spy action thriller will swiftly cross 83 (164 crores) and gain the 7th spot. Post that, it will be chasing the 200 crore club.

Check out Ranveer Singh’s top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide below:

Padmaavat: 560 crores Simmba: 393.01 crores Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 348.89 crores Bajirao Mastani: 367 crores Gully Boy: 235.47 crores Ramleela: 218.07 crores 83: 164 crores Dhurandhar: 160.15 crores Dil Dhadakne Do: 150.03 crores Gunday: 130.91 crores

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Summary (2 Days)

India net: 106.50 crores

India gross: 125.67 crores

Overseas gross: 34.48 crores

Worldwide gross: 160.15 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Day 4 Morning Occupancy: Knocks Down War 2 Yet Again, Set To Pack A Bumper 18 Crore+ Monday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News