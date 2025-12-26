Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt starrer Dhurandhar is a major success! It has emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. And the streak of success continues as it has also surpassed the lifetime of Kalki 2898 AD to achieve new heights! Scroll below for the latest box office update.

How much has Dhurandhar earned in India?

Aditya Dhar’s directorial has been released only in Hindi, but has attracted impressive footfalls all across the nation. In three weeks, Dhurandhar has accumulated 668.80 crores net in India. It has become the first-ever Bollywood film to cross the 650 crore milestone in history.

The spy action thriller will achieve new milestones this weekend, entering the 700 crore club. There is competition from Avatar: Fire And Ash and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. However, the Ranveer Singh starrer is the go-to choice of the audience and will continue to be so during the holiday season.

Becomes the 5th highest-grossing Indian film in history!

In the last 24 hours, Dhurandhar knocked down the domestic lifetime of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (640.42 crores) and Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD (653.21 crores) to emerge as the 5th highest Indian grosser.

The race is now against SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which concluded its box office run in India at 772 crores. The holiday season should comfortably help Aditya Dhar’s film enter the 800 crore milestone and achieve new feats for Hindi cinema!

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films in India (net earnings):

Pushpa 2 – 1265.97 crores Baahubali 2 – 1031 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 856 crores RRR – 772 crores Dhurandhar – 668.80 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 653.21 crores Jawan – 640.42 crores Stree 2 – 627.5 crores Chhaava – 618.5 crores Kantara: Chapter 1 – 622.41 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 21: Unlocks 1000 Crore Club, 9th Indian Film In History To Achieve The Feat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News