Horror films currently are the talk of thw town as they are helping churn out good numbers at the box office for Indian Cinema. But do you know, what was the first legit horror hit of Bollywood. Interestingly, it was way back that Bollywood delivered its first hit of the horror genre delivering three superstars that ruled Bollywood!

The film was released in 1949, and it delivered three superstars for Bollywood. These three stars were Lata Mangeshkar, Madhubala, and Kamal Amrohi. The film was called Mahal, starring Ashok Kumar as the lead actor. The film was the first psychological horror film in Bollywood and is still considered one of the best horror films in Indian cinema.

Mahal Box Office – First Horror Hit

Mahal was mounted on a budget of almost 9 lakh, and it earned 65 lakh net in India. The film churned out a profit of almost 622%. Meanwhile, it earned 1511% higher than its budget at the worldwide box office. Mahal registered a collection of 1.45 gross worldwide in its lifetime.

Madhubala was almost 15 years old when she started shooting for the film. Meanwhile, this was the song that made Lata Mangeshkar a superstar. The singer sang Aayega Aanewala, which turned into a chartbuster in those days. The film was the debut film of Kamal Amrohi!

3rd Highest Grosser Of 1949

Mahal started its shooting in 1948, the same year Raj Kapoor turned director with Aag. But Kamal Amrohi’s debut film, Mahal, arrived in 1949. Mahal was the third-highest-grossing film of 1949. The top spot was claimed by Raj Kapoor’s Barsaat, followed by his Andaz at number.

