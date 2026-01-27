Anurag Singh’s epic war action drama Border 2 has recorded a glorious first weekend. Sunny Deol starrer has moved way past the 250 crore mark in only 4 days of its worldwide run. It has also knocked down Judwaa 2 to emerge as Varun Dhawan’s 2nd highest-grossing film globally. Scroll below for the latest update!

Border 2 touches the 30 crore mark overseas!

It was well expected that Border 2 would perform well in India because of its patriotic theme, matched with the Republic Day release. However, T-Series’ production is surpassing predictions overseas as well. In 4 days of its run, it has accumulated 30 crore gross. It has exceeded the international lifetime of the 2025 animated blockbuster, Mahavatar Narsimha (28.20 crores). On the other hand, Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 will be knocked down today!

Unstoppable at the worldwide box office

Thanks to the Republic Day holiday, Border 2 recorded the highest first Monday in the history of Bollywood. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh starrer has collected 228.3 crore gross at the domestic box office.

With that, the worldwide total has surged to 263.3 crore gross. Not only has the 250 crore mark been surpassed, but it has emerged as Varun Dhawan’s 2nd highest-grossing film globally by surpassing Judwaa 2 (216.61 crores). By the end of the second weekend, it should be able to beat Dilwale and take over the #1 spot.

Check out Varun Dhawan’s top 10 grossers at the worldwide box office:

Dilwale (2015): 394 crores Border 2 (2026): 263.3 crores (4 days) Judwaa 2 (2017): 216.61 crores Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017): 206.95 crores ABCD 2 (2015): 161.49 crores Kalankh (2019): 146.31 crores Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022): 136.13 crores Sui Dhaaga (2018): 125.09 crores Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014): 119.60 crores Dishoom (2016): 119.58 crores

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 4 Summary

India net: 193.48 crores

India gross: 228.3 crores

Overseas gross: 35 crores

Worldwide gross: 263.3 crores

