The epic war action drama Border 2 has made a fantastic debut at the worldwide box office. Hopes were high for the Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh starrer, and it is living up upto the expectations. It has performed better than Gadar 2 in the overseas circuit and is close to clocking a half-century globally. Scroll below for the day 1 update!

Border 2 dominates Gadar 2 overseas

The star pull of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh came through in the international theatres. According to the official update, Border 2 grossed 7.78 crore gross at the overseas box office on day 1. It is the #1 choice of the audience, as Dhurandhar is close to concluding its glorious run.

Sunny Deol made the loudest noise with his 2023 blockbuster Gadar 2. Ameesha Patel co-starrer had registered an opening of 6 crore gross internationally. Clearly, the Republic Day 2026 release has kick-started its journey with a lead.

Inches closer to the 50 crore milestone worldwide!

The beginning was also promising at the worldwide box office. Border 2 has accumulated 45.66 crore gross on day 1. This includes 37.87 crore gross from the domestic market, while the remaining is overseas gross. Needless to say, Sunny Deol starrer recorded the biggest opening of 2026 in Bollywood, surpassing its rivals Happy Patel, Ikkis, and Rahu Ketu. Today, the epic war-action drama will comfortably cross the 75 crore mark.

Sunny Deol starrer also surpassed many Bollywood biggies of 2025 with its fantastic global opening. The list includes Housefull 5 (39.84 crore), Raid 2 (26.05 crore) and Sitaare Zameen Par (20 crores), among others.

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 1 Summary

India net: 32.10 crores

India gross: 37.87 crores

Overseas gross: 7.78 crores

Worldwide gross: 45.66 crores

