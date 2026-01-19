Naveen Polishetty is becoming the gold standard of the Telugu film industry for delivering good comic content with maximum box office returns! His latest outing, Anaganaga Oka Raju, is not just a super hit; the film is turning into a phenomenon. In its five-day extended weekend, the film has managed to cross the 30 crore mark at the box office, hitting one more massive milestone!

The 300% Profit Milestone

The romantic comedy-drama is mounted on a reported budget of 8 crore and with a total collection of 33.3 crore in five days, the film has churned out a profit of 324.4%. The film has surpassed the profit of the last Sankranthi release. Venkatesh‘s Sankranthiki Vasthunam garnered a profit of 273.8% at the box office!

Anaganaga Oka Raju Box Office Day 5

On the fifth day, Sunday, January 18, Anaganaga Oka Raju earned 6.25 crore at the box office. This is a strange drop from the previous day, which earned 7.15 crore at the box office. Hopefully, the film will maximize the Republic Day extended weekend as well, maintaining its pace over the week!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the Telugu romantic comedy drama at the box office (India Net Collections).

Day 1: 6.15 crore

Day 2: 7.4 crore

Day 3: 7 crore

Day 4: 7.15 crore

Day 5: 6.25 crore

Total: 33.3 crore

Surpasses Every Profitable Telugu Film Of 2025 Except Two!

Naveen Polishetty’s film has managed to surpass the profit of every single Telugu film of 2025 except two – Little Hearts and Raju Weds Rambai! It surpassed Court: State VS A Nobody’s profit, which was at the third spot in the list of the top 10 most profitable Telugu films of 2025.

Check out the box office report of the top 3 most profitable Telugu films of 2025, along with their budget, collection, profit, and verdict.

Little Hearts: 2 crore | 26.47 crore | 1223.5% | Super Hit Raju Weds Rambai: 2.5 crore | 17.72 crore | 608.8% | Super Hit Court: State VS A Nobody: 10 crore | 40.6 crore | 306% | Super Hit

