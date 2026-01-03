After Daaku Maharaaj, Nandamuri Balakrishna is in for another disappointment with Akhanda 2. The fantasy action thriller is nearing its saturation at the box office, but it has not even recovered 50% of its big budget. Boyapati Srinu’s directorial is also inches away from becoming the 4th highest Telugu grosser of 2025, but is it too late? Scroll below for the day 22 update!

How much has Akhanda 2 earned in India?

According to Sacnilk, Akhada 2 earned only 15 lakhs on day 22. It suffered a 50% drop compared to 30 lakhs garnered on New Year’s Eve. The word-of-mouth is negative, which is why the footfalls aren’t improving despite the holiday season. There’s little hope left as it is relying on the home ground Telugu to mint moolah while adding minimal collection from the Hindi belt. The theatrical run has already concluded in the Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada versions.

The total box office collection in India stands at 93.30 crores in 22 days. Akhanda 2 is reportedly made on a big budget of 200 crores. The producers have only recovered 46.65% of the estimated investments. They will suffer a deficit of over 100 crores, which is enormous. Unfortunately, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s fantasy action thriller is a flop!

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 76.75 crores

Week 2 – 12.3 crores

Week 3 – 4.1 crores

Day 22 – 15 lakhs

Total – 93.30 crores

Can it beat Mirai?

The last possible target for Akhanda 2 would be to surpass the domestic lifetime of Teja Sajja’s Mirai, which earned 94.86 crores. It needs 1.56 crores more in the kitty, but the daily collections have already dropped to 10 lakhs. This weekend will be the last big opportunity for Boyapati Srinu’s film to get closer to the target.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 below:

They Call Him OG: 194.05 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 186.90 crores Game Changer: 136.92 crores Mirai: 94.86 crores Akhanda 2: 93.30 crores Daaku Maharaaj: 91.11 crores Kuberaa: 90.89 crores Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 87 crores HIT 3: 81 crores Thandel: 66.06 crores

Akhanda 2 Box Office Summary Day 22

Budget: 200 crores

India net: 93.30 crores

Budget recovery: 46.65%

India gross: 110.09 crores

Verdict: Flop

