In Koimoi’s News Wrap for April 21, 2024, we have a huge deal for Jr NTR’s upcoming pan-India film Devara. Meanwhile, a woman of the moment, Parineeti Chopra, opened up on the unfair competition in the industry and the dark side of Bollywood targeting roles. Spy Universe’s next offering, War 2, is getting bigger, with Hollywood connections hopping in, while the Gujarati film Vash will finally stream online.

Here is all that happened today in the world of Bollywood, TV & South.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

1. Pankaj Tripathi’s Personal Loss

It was a heartbreaking day for Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi’s family as his sister battles in the ICU after a road accident while he lost his brother-in-law in the same accident. Our deepest condolences to the family. May God give them the strength to bear this loss.

2. Zeenat Aman Gets A Defender

Zeenat Aman’s comment about relationships has opened a Pandora’s box, it seems. After getting slammed by Saira Banu, Mumtaz, and Mukesh Khanna, finally, the Satyam Shivan Sundaram actress was defended by Soni Razdan, who slammed the Shaktimaan actor.

3. Parineeti Chopra’s Revelation

Parineeti Chopra discussed the dark side of Bollywood at length in a recent interview, where she claimed that actors and actresses lobby for parts in films at filmy parties while she struggles but cannot be a part of such parties.

4. Jr NTR VS Hrithik Roshan’s War 2

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 is getting bigger and better. Reports suggest that an international stunt choreographer who has designed stunts for Captain America will enter Bollywood and will be a part of the Spy Universe. This Avenger inclusion might definitely help the film a lot more than required!

5. Vash On OTT

Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan has won hearts, but no one has seen the original Gujarati film Vash, which was not allowed to stream digitally till Shaitaan’s theatrical release. Now, Vash is all set to drop on OTT, and we have all the details about when and where to watch it.

BOX OFFICE UPDATES

6. Maidaan’s Redemption

Maidaan has opted for a box office redemption as the sports drama, based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, took a massive jump of around 90% on the 2nd Saturday, leaving everyone surprised.

7. Ghilli Re-Release

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha’s Tamil action-sports film Ghilli has been re-released in the theaters and has collected almost 8 crore on the opening day itself. The film was released in 2004 and received immense love and support from the audience. Read more here.

TV UPDATES

8. Arti Singh’s Bachelorette

Krushna Abhishek’s sister, Govinda’s niece, Ragini Khanna’s cousin, and Kashmera Shah’s sister-in-law, Bigg Boss 13’s contestant Arti Singh, is all set to get married to a businessman. The actress expects Govinda Mama to be at the party, and her bachelorette saw a bunch of celebs, including her cousin and Sasaural Simar Ka star Ragini Khanna.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryamaann Sseth (@aryamaannsseth)

9. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 – New List

As the premiere date for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 approaches, a new set of names has cropped up for the stunt-based reality show. Earlier, a lot of names from Bigg Boss were speculated to be a part of the show. However, there has been a turn-around list after speculations of Munawar Faruqui and others giving the show a pass cropped up

SOUTH UPDATES

10. Devara Massive Rights

Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming Pan-India film has cracked a massive deal for the Hindi belt. Reports by Siasat suggest that AA Films has bought the Hindi theatrical rights for Devara: Part 1 for a massive 60 crore, and the film will be presented by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

That is all for today from the world of Bollywood, TV & South; stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

