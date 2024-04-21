It’s a busy year for Jr NTR. He has a big release coming up this year with Devara: Part 1. The actor is also a part of Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, which also stars Hrithik Roshan. Fans are excited to see the NTR in YRF’s Bollywood spy thriller. Every now and then, an exciting update about the movie creates excitement.

For War 2, Jr NTR will be doing a lot of action. We have already seen him entertain the masses with his fights and stunt sequences in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. However, the makers of Ayan’s movie don’t want to leave any stone unturned to make it a visual treat.

Hollywood Level Action For Jr NTR’s Fight Scenes

A report by Gulte mentions that the makers have roped in Hollywood action director Spiro Razatos for War 2. Razatos is known for choreographing fight scenes in movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Fast X, Kong: Skull Island and many Hollywood biggies.

The Winter Soldier Fight Scene

Spiro Razatos will craft high-octane fight scenes for Jr NTR. He will also choreograph a thrilling fight scene between Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan. NTR’s fight sequence with Ram Charan in RRR left us on the edge of our seats. Will we feel the same watching him fight against Hrithik? That’s something we can’t wait to watch.

War 2 will be the sixth movie in YRF’s Spy Universe. It is expected to release in theatres in 2025. On the other hand, Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 1 will release in theatres on October 10, 2024. The movie, directed by Koratala Siva, also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. The actor is also a part of Rajamouli’s RRR 2. During an event in Japan, the Baahubali director confirmed that he will be making a sequel to his 2022 blockbuster movie.

