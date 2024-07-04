Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic Marriage Rumors Reignited, Kattappa Joins Sikandar - Top Trending News

Even with the sci-fi phenomenon Kalki 2898 AD dominating the box office, the entertainment world is still buzzing! Here’s a look at some of today’s hottest headlines:

First up, filmmaker Kabir Khan, known for his candid interviews, has thrown shade at Bollywood for allegedly inflating box office numbers through corporate bookings. Meanwhile, fans are clamoring for a sequel to Kalki, and legendary actor Kamal Haasan has weighed in on the possibility.

In the realm of celebrity gossip, singer Suchitra has set social media ablaze with her comments hinting at a past romance between actors Vijay and Trisha during their “Ghilli” days. Finally, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s relationship status is back in the spotlight after a period of social media silence.

Scroll down to read the complete news wrap!

Director Kabir Khan criticized the growing trend of “corporate bookings” in Bollywood to artificially inflate box office figures. He expressed concern that the industry’s focus on numbers is becoming “unhealthy,” contrasting it with a time when success wasn’t solely measured by opening day collections. Khan suggested this practice creates a distorted view of a film’s true performance. Read more

The highly anticipated sequel to the sci-fi blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD is confirmed to have a whopping ₹700 crore budget, according to producer C. Aswani Dutt. With 60% of filming already complete, fans are eager for more. However, there’s a twist – reports suggest Deepika Padukone may not reprise her role alongside Prabhas. Stay tuned for further updates on casting and the film’s release date! Read more

Singer Suchitra ignited a firestorm on social media with cryptic remarks regarding actors Vijay and Trisha. Their rumored relationship has long been a source of speculation among fans. Suchitra’s comments, though veiled, have been interpreted by some as hinting at the truth behind the rumors. This has sparked debate and divided opinions online, with fans defending their favorite stars. The details of Suchitra’s remarks and the actors’ response remain unclear. Read more

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic Marriage Rumors Reignited by Social Media Silence

Speculation surrounding Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s marriage has resurfaced after her cryptic social media activity. While celebrating India’s T20 World Cup win, Natasa remained silent on both Instagram and congratulated neither her husband nor the team. This follows reports of her removing “Pandya” from her social media handle earlier. The couple has yet to address the rumors, but their online silence is fueling fan theories of a troubled relationship.

Get ready for an epic showdown! The highly anticipated film “Sikandar,” starring Salman Khan under the direction of AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, just added another heavyweight to its cast — Sathyaraj, the legendary actor who embodied Kattappa in “Baahubali.”

Sathyaraj began filming alongside Prateik Babbar, further amplifying the excitement surrounding this action-packed project. The versatile actor’s presence alongside Salman Khan promises an unforgettable cinematic experience. Read more

Box Office Updates:

Actor Hina Khan shared an emotional video on social media where she cuts her hair short. Her mother can be seen visibly emotional during the process. Hina is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and hair loss is a common side effect of chemotherapy. The video has resonated with netizens, with many expressing their support for Hina in the comments section. Read more

