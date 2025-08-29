Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has announced the trailer release date of the highly-anticipated Baaghi 4 by unveiling a brand-new ensemble poster. The poster features Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, and Sanjay Dutt, and marks the official trailer date announcement.

When Is Baaghi 4 Trailer Releasing?

The high-octane Baaghi 4 trailer will be released tomorrow, August 30, 2025, at 11:11 a.m., just a week before the film’s release. The official trailer announcement says, “The bloodiest love story is about to unfold… In this world, har aashiq ek villain hai. #Baaghi4Trailer tomorrow at 11:11 AM #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4 Directed by @NimmaAHarsha Releasing in cinemas on 5th Sept 2025 @rajatsaroraa #SwamyGowda @DiptiJindal @TSeries @PenMovies.”

What Can Fans Expect From Baaghi 4?

The teaser of Baaghi 4 has already sent viewers into a frenzy, with fans calling it “the darkest and most brutal chapter of the franchise.” The audience can expect a fierce face-off between Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, high-octane action, and a gritty new tone, nearly similar to global action blockbusters.

The film will surely raise the bar for action in Indian cinema, which will also see the leading ladies do combat action like never before. With story and screenplay penned by Sajid Nadiadwala, and helmed by director A. Harsha, fans can look forward to witnessing bone-breaking action, explosive drama, and a showdown soaked in blood, fury, and chaos.

Headlined by Tiger Shroff, Baaghi 4 is set to release in cinemas on September 5, 2025.

