The entertainment world is buzzing with exciting news today. Whether it’s Bollywood, Hollywood or the South film industry, the scoop is interesting in the filmy world. From Aamir Khan making a shocking revelation about his ex-wife Reena Dutta slapping him to Ranbir Kapoor’s baffling reaction seeing a pap abuse, Bollywood world is dramatic as expected.

Even in Hollywood, there’s a lot happening. Avengers: Ending directors have an unexpected but valid reaction to Robert Downey Jr’s claim of wanting to reprise Iron Man again. For South fans, there’s a big update on Prabhas’ Salaar 2. Keep reading this space.

Bollywood News

Aamir Khan On Getting Slapped By Reena Dutta

On Kapil Sharma’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, Aamir Khan revealed that when his ex-wife Reena Dutta was giving birth to their son Junaid in the hospital, she had slapped him. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor shared, “Reena Ji was in labour. We were at the hospital. And as a good husband, I practised some breathing exercises. As the labour got intense, I tried to calm her down with it. But I got slapped, followed by, ‘Stop this nonsense!’ Reena Ji was in immense pain. She even bit my hand.” Read the full story here.

Mrunal Thakur On Not Doing Intimate Scenes in Movies

Family Star actor Mrunal Thakur revealed that she was initially uncomfortable with intimate movie scenes and had to make her parents understand about signing up for such movies. Read the full story here.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Reaction to a Paparazzi Abusing in Front of Him

Ramayana actor Ranbir Kapoor was recently spotted at an event—a pap hurdled abuses at someone, which startled the actor.

Parineeti Chopra’s Massive Salary Growth

Parineeti Chopra is receiving praises for her incredible performance in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh. From her debut film ‘Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl till now, the actress has seen 3900% growth in her salary. Click here to know more.

Hollywood News

Avengers: Endgame Directors’ Reaction To Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man Role Reprise Statement

A few days ago, Robert Downey Jr. said that he would love to reprise his role of Iron Man if necessary. Avengers: Endgame directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo are perplexed. The directors claim that how would that happen, as they’ve closed that book already?

Priyanka Chopra On Hollywood Rejections

Priyanka Chopra made it big in Bollywood and is making a mark for herself in Hollywood. However, the actress had to face many rejections and felt completely alone. She called her time in New York during that time a dark period of her life. Read to know more.

Peaky Blinders Movie Update

Steven Knight, creator of Cillian Murphy’s Peaky Blinders series, has given a huge update on the movie. It will be Thomas Shelby’s final chapter, and the budget is going to be big. Click here to read more.

South News

Salaar 2 Delay Rumours

According to reports, Salaar 2, starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan, is reportedly delayed. Director Prashanth Neel apparently wants to work on a movie with Jr NTR. Read more.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Production House

South beauty and talented actress Samantha announced her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures, on her birthday. She also announced her first film, Bangaram (tentative title), where she will play the lead role.

Box Office Updates

Godzilla X Kong The New Empire Box Office Collection Day 30: Grows On 5th Saturday, Reaching For The 100 Crore Milestone!

Ruslaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Aayush Sharma’s Action Flick Jumps By Almost 50% On Saturday

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office: Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff’s Paycheck Is 125% Higher Than The Entire Earning, Heads For 280+ Crore Loss?

Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 17: Fahadh Faasil Takes The Blockbuster Route Collecting As High As His Opening Day On The 3rd Saturday!

Review Update

The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 5 was released on April 27. Aamir Khan was the guest on Kapil Sharma’s show. Compared to the previous dull episodes, the fifth episode was better. Read our full review here.

