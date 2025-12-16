Stranger Things fans finally have a date to mark in the calendar as the holiday season ushers in the concluding volume of their favorite show. Netflix has confirmed that the next three episodes of the fifth and final season will be released on December 25, making this Christmas a Hawkins-sized event.

But that’s not all. The episodes released on Christmas Day will make way for the finale, a full-scale movie of 2 hours and 5 minutes.

Stranger Things Season 5 Finale Date Set For New Year’s Eve

The finale will be released on New Year’s Eve on the streaming platform. It will also be displayed in select screening locations across North America. The episodes will be available to stream at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on the respective release dates.

Stranger Things Season 5 Trailer Reveals Lots Of New Possibilities

A new teaser sets the tone right away, packed with action as the heroes strike back against Vecna, with Diana Ross’s “Upside Down” playing over scenes that pick up right where things stopped after Vecna’s brutal return.

As one would expect, the situation in Hawkins looks grim, yet Joyce, played by Winona Ryder, makes it clear that the fight is far from over.

The countdown is now official as three episodes arrive on Netflix on December 25, with the final chapter dropping on New Year’s Eve, closing the book on Stranger Things as the world knows it.

