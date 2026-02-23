A few weeks ago, it was announced that Steve Burton, who plays Jason Morgan on General Hospital, was taking a break from the show. Fans were left in shock by the news. But they weren’t the only ones surprised. Kelly Thiebaud, who portrays Britt Westbourne on the show, was also shocked by Burton’s sudden exit.

The actress, who has been paired opposite the actor on the show, recently revealed that she even confronted him about it.

General Hospital: Kelly Thiebaud Expresses Disappointment Over Steve Burton’s Hiatus

On co-star Maurice Benard’s podcast State of Mind, Kelly admitted what she felt when she discovered that Steve was leaving the daytime drama for a couple of months. “I was shocked when I found out. I was very shocked,” Thiebaud said.

She added that she knows what it feels like to want to take a break, referring to her own previous breaks from General Hospital. But it didn’t help the surprise and disappointment she felt when she found out. “But the other side of that is I feel let down. I thought we had time together,” Kelly added.

She accepted that it had been hard, and his exit made her sad. “He’s gotta go live his life, and I wish him nothing but the best. I love Steve, and I will miss him terribly, and I am sad,” Kelly concluded.

She ended her comments by saying that, despite the disappointment, she understands the need to leave at certain points in life. Previously, she had revealed how she had come back to the show in 2020 due to Britt’s storyline with Jason. This time around, she was also looking forward to her storylines with Steve, but this happened.

Steve Burton’s Brief Hiatus

For the unversed, Steve took to his Instagram to share that he was taking a short break from the show to spend time with his family. He concluded that he is grateful for all the support and that he will be back in the summer again. The actor filmed his last episode before his break, which started on February 6.

Since the show tapes weeks ahead of broadcast, there are still a couple of weeks of Jason ahead for fans. It hasn’t been revealed what storyline will be used to make sense of Jason’s exit on the show, especially with Britt and Jason’s love story progressing rapidly prior to Steve’s break from the show.

