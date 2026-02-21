The previous episode of General Hospital saw Maxie’s loved ones finally welcoming her home now that she has woken up from her coma. On the other hand, Ric made a stunning claim while Willow delivered some news to Drew. Michael was in the hot seat once again for the shooting, while Alexis made an observation.

From important intel to promises and encouragement, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to stream the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, February 23, 2026

The first episode of the week features Maxie being overwhelmed. Is this because of Nathan? On the other hand, Michael’s temper flares. Is this regarding Chase or Willow? Dante makes a promise. But to whom? Additionally, Alexis is skeptical. Is this about Drew? And then there are Gio and Josslyn, who discuss Emma.

Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Sonny confides in Ric. What is this related to? On the other hand, Cullum questions Jason. Is this going to lead to some major drama? Lulu is hesitant. Could it be about Nathan and Maxie? Elsewhere, Jordan issues a warning. Is this about Portia and Curtis? Lucas gains valuable information. What will he do now?

Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Britt and Jason weigh their options. Is this about their romance or her being in trouble? Elsewhere, Chase ponders a difficult choice. Has he decided to go against Michael again? Dante seeks out Elizabeth. What exactly could the reason be? Meanwhile, Cody encourages Molly and Gio gets some good news. Is this about Emma?

Thursday, February 26, 2026

Laura calls a press conference. What is she planning to do? Elsewhere, Isaiah visits Trina. How will this meetup go? Is he trying to bond with Portia’s daughter to better understand her? Meanwhile, Jason debriefs with Sonny while Sidwell plays hardball.

Friday, February 27, 2026

The final episode of the week features Willow making a vow. Is this about her kids, Wiley and Amelia? Liesl seeks Britt’s help. Is this regarding Nathan and Maxie? Additionally, Lucy has some explaining to do. Elsewhere, Laura holds back. Is this about Sidwell or something else? And lastly, Lucas wants answers.

