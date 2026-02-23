The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Eric coming clean to Brooke and Ridge about his involvement at Katie’s new fashion house as the lead designer. On the other hand, Electra and Will separately dealt with their relationship post the aftermath of Ivy’s revelations regarding Dylan.

From surprises and confrontations to information and big ultimatums, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from this new week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, February 23, 2026

The first episode of the week features Brooke and Katie arguing about Eric. Is this going to cause even more cracks and tension between the sisters? On the other hand, Electra gives Will an ultimatum. Is this about Dylan and his proximity to her? Meanwhile, Ridge and Eric come to an understanding.

Tuesday, February 24, 2026

When Electra confides in RJ, will it bridge the gap between them and bring them closer together? Will he comfort her regarding Will and his actions? Up next, Katie defends her decision. But to whom? Is this another round of arguments with Ridge and Brooke about Eric being the lead designer?

Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Ivy manipulates the situation between Electra and RJ. Is this going to change the equations? An unexpected kiss is given. Who exactly could this be between? Is this about to be Electra and RJ after she confided in him regarding Will and Dylan’s proximity behind her back a few days ago?

Thursday, February 26, 2026

Electra gives RJ big information. What could this be about, and how will he react to the same? Ivy’s plan has worked. Is this about causing distance between Will and Electra and pushing her towards RJ? Daphne witnesses something she shouldn’t have. What did she spot Ivy doing in secret?

Friday, February 27, 2026

The final episode of the week features Dylan learning shocking news. Is this about Electra and RJ? Or something about Will? When Ivy puts more of her plan in place, what exactly does she have on her mind this time?

