50 Cent to adapt Eminem's 2002 film '8 Mile' into TV show

American rapper, actor and producer 50 Cent’s palms are sweaty, arms heavy and knees weak as he is currently working on a TV adaptation of the 2002 drama film 8 Mile, which starred Eminem alongside Michael Shannon, Anthony Mackie, and Kim Basinger, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He shared: “It’s gonna be big. I’m working. I ain’t got no duds. I’m batting 100.” 50 was actually discovered by Eminem and he thinks the TV show could enhance the legacy of the ‘Real Slim Shady‘ hitmaker.

50 Cent told the ‘BigBoyTV’ YouTube channel: “I think it should be there for his legacy because it’s important to me that they understand it.” As per ‘Female First UK’, the rapper explained that the show will provide a “backstory” to the hit film. He also revealed that it could explore Eminem’s younger years.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent and Eminem both performed at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2022. The duo were joined by Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar, and Mary likened the experience to “getting an Oscar nomination”.

Mary, who has been nominated for two Academy Awards during her career – also claimed that the Super Bowl was the perfect platform to introduce hip-hop music to the world.

She said: “Hip-hop is East Coast. Hip-hop is West Coast. Hip-hop is Europe. This is why it’s going to be so major, because this is what the Super Bowl is showing to people: It’s not just one thing. (Hip-hop) is everywhere.”

