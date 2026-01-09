IMAX had a standout year at the box office in 2025, recording a 40% increase in global box office revenue compared to 2024. In fact, 2025 was the highest-grossing year in the movie theater brand’s history, with a massive $1.28 billion worldwide haul. This strong performance demonstrates that audiences are still willing to pay extra for larger screens, enhanced sound, and more immersive movie experiences.

While major Hollywood releases like Avatar: Fire and Ash, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and F1 contributed to the surge, it was a non-Hollywood title that ultimately drove the bulk of IMAX’s growth this year, catching many in the industry by surprise.

So which films made it into IMAX’s top five in 2025, and which one topped the revenue chart?

Top 5 IMAX Films In 2025 (Till December 31, 2025)

Ne Zha 2: $167 million Avatar: Fire and Ash: $112 million F1: $97.6 million Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle: $95.9 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: $75.8 million

As the above numbers indicate, the Chinese fantasy adventure Ne Zha 2 emerged as the biggest IMAX performer of 2025, outperforming Hollywood heavyweights such as Brad Pitt’s F1 and Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning in terms of IMAX revenue.

The second-highest-grossing title by December 31 was James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is still running in theaters worldwide. Ne Zha 2’s $167 million IMAX haul alone accounted for roughly 13% of IMAX’s total global box office in 2025, highlighting its huge impact on the premium format’s record year. In comparison, Avatar: Fire and Ash currently contributes around 8.75% of IMAX’s global total, a figure that is expected to rise further as the film continues its box office run.

IMAX Box Office – Last Five Years Comparison

2021: $638 million

2022: $850 million

2023: $1.06 billion

2024: $914 million (Estimated, based on reported 40% year-on-year growth in 2025)

(Estimated, based on reported 40% year-on-year growth in 2025) 2025: $1.28 billion

IMAX’s box office performance over the last five years reflects a recovery-and-growth cycle. After generating $638 million in 2021 amid post-COVID disruptions, IMAX delivered a strong 33% year-on-year increase in 2022 as theatrical releases stabilized. The momentum carried into 2023, with box office figures rising around 25% to $1.06 billion, marking one of the strongest years in the company’s history. 2024 recorded an estimated 14% decline to $914 million, before the trend reversed dramatically in 2025, when IMAX surged 40% to a record $1.28 billion.

IMAX’s 2026 Projection

If IMAX’s record-breaking performance in 2025 looks like a peak, the outlook for 2026 suggests otherwise. IMAX is projected to generate around $1.4 billion at the global box office in 2026, representing a roughly 9.4% increase from 2025. The estimated growth is expected to be driven by a packed slate of high-profile releases, with major contributors likely including Avengers: Doomsday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Odyssey, Disclosure Day, Dune: Part Three, and Supergirl.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

