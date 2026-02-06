Nielsen’s Top 10 Streamed Movies List Has An Unexpected Winner

The Hollywood Reporter just published the list of the most-streamed shows and films on OTT platforms in the U.S. for January 5 to January 11, 2026, based on data from Nielsen. The list featured four separate Top 10 categories: Overall, Original, Acquired, and Movies. In the Top 10 Movies chart, several high-profile releases, including Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, Rian Johnson’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and Netflix’s animated musical fantasy K-Pop Demon Hunters, made the cut.

However, none of these highly popular titles claimed the No. 1 spot. Instead, a relatively underrated film emerged as the most-watched movie of the week, based on total minutes viewed.

Most Streamed Movie From January 5 – 11

The most viewed film for the January 5-11 period was Brett Haley’s romantic comedy, People We Meet on Vacation, starring Emily Bader and Tom Blyth, which premiered on Netflix on January 9, 2026. Within a couple of days of its release, it became the most-watched streaming movie of the week, with an impressive 549 million minutes viewed.

Top 10 Most-Watched Streaming Movies On Nielsen

Let’s take a look at all the movies that have found a spot on the Nielsen top ten movies list for the same period, along with their viewership numbers and platforms:

People We Meet on Vacation – 549 million minutes (Netflix) Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story – 310 million minutes (Netflix) KPop Demon Hunters – 284 million minutes (Netflix) Tron: Ares – 258 million minutes (Disney+) The Bad Guys – 242 million minutes (Netflix/Peacock) Man on Fire – 199 million minutes (Netflix/Peacock) Zootopia – 187 million minutes (Disney+) One Battle After Another – 181 million minutes (HBO Max) Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery – 176 million minutes (Netflix) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – 174 million minutes (Netflix)

What the Viewership Numbers Indicate

Despite being among the most talked-about releases of the period, One Battle After Another, K-Pop Demon Hunters, and Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery all trail well behind the No.1 title, People We Meet on Vacation, in total minutes viewed. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another lands at No. 8 with 181 million minutes, which is less than one-third of what People We Meet on Vacation registered during the same week.

Similarly, Wake Up Dead Man, despite the popularity of the Knives Out brand, settles at No. 9 with 176 million minutes. K-Pop Demon Hunters performs comparatively better at No. 3 with 284 million minutes, yet even that figure falls a significant 265 million minutes short of the No. 1 spot.

People We Meet On Vacation – Official Trailer

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Mercy Box Office: $20M+ Still Needed To Recover Production Cost, Break-Even Looks Out Of Reach

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News