Johnny Depp is living his best life ever since he won the defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The allegations of domestic violence had been haunting him for 6 long years. He lost his reputation along with many Hollywood projects like Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 and Fantastic Beasts 3 among others. But it looks like the good time is hear and he’s earning huge for something as little as his old bike. Scroll below for details.

There is no denial in the fact that Johnny enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Last year, he put some of his paintings on sale and earned a whopping $3.5 million through it. The massive craze for his art crashed the website within minutes of the sale going live. So one can only imagine what the scenario could be when he’s putting one of his iconic bikes on auction.

Johnny Depp used his iconic Harley Davidson during the shoot of Cry Baby back in 1990. It was initially put on auction back in June 2022 but could not find its potential buyer. The 1955 Model K was set put on sale at the GWS auctions in Agoura Hills. It opened at the whopping sum of $250,000 and bids were supposed to be made at increments of $25,000.

As per a report by Fandomwire, the auction house describes the vehicle as ‘an iconic one-of-a-kind cinema vehicle” as it was used by Johnny Depp throughout the principal photography of Cry Baby. Shortly after the superstar won the defamation trial against Amber Heard, the bike has been put on auction all over again.

Amid the massive hype for Johnny and crazy support, trends suggest that the vehicle could be auctioned at 7X its original amount, which makes it $175K.

What’s further interesting is that the bike was initially bought for only $30K. Calculations suggest that Johnny Depp could overall make over a 14X profits, earning $425K in total. When converted to INR, that would be 3,40,00,000 (3.4 crores) That’s some crazy amount, isn’t it?

