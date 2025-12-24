Marvel has officially released a short teaser for Avengers: Doomsday, and it has instantly set social media buzzing. What truly surprised fans is that the one-minute-and-twenty-one-second teaser is entirely focused on Steve Rogers. This strongly hints that the iconic character is making a comeback in the upcoming Marvel film.

As soon as the teaser dropped, users rushed to X to share their first reactions, and the responses range from emotional to wildly excited.

Avengers: Doomsday Teaser Netizens’ Reactions

One fan shared mixed feelings after watching the teaser. The user wrote, “I’m torn, he’s one of my favorites, and I’ve missed him a lot, but unpopular opinion: I genuinely loved how his story wrapped up in Endgame, and I don’t want that undone.”

I’m torn, he’s one of my favorites and I’ve missed him a lot, but unpopular opinion: I genuinely loved how his story wrapped up in Endgame, and I don’t want that undone. pic.twitter.com/Kt8LfCNaTH — Love, Danny (@DannyWxo) December 23, 2025

Another user had a much shorter but powerful reaction, simply writing, “HOLY GOOSEBUMPS.” One user asked about Marvel’s pattern. His post reads that Chris Evans returned to the MCU, then Robert Downey Jr, and asked if Scarlett Johansson would be next.

chris evans: comes back to MCU robert downey jr: comes back to MCU …is scarlett johansson next lol — Benjamin Chan (@ItsMeBenChan) December 23, 2025

A different user kept it simple and wrote, “He’s back,” while another celebrated with an energetic “YEEE HAWWWWWWW.” Excitement continued to pour in, with several users saying, “I’m so excited,” and “Let’s goooooooo,” clearly thrilled by the teaser.

One fan pointed out that this teaser gives them “another reason to look forward to 2026.” Another gets emotional and wrote, “This is gonna be EPIC…Don’t make me cry.”

Another reason to look forward to 2026 pic.twitter.com/ivFGpDXH2m — Gustaffson Kotte (@gustaffsonkotte) December 23, 2025

This is gonna be EPIC…Don't make me cryy pic.twitter.com/CSAZFu1oRE — Fibonacci 🥷 (@Fibonacci69) December 23, 2025

A user posted that they “can’t wait” and added fire emojis along with the hashtag #AvengersDoomsday, while another jokingly complained about the wait, asking Marvel to “drop it now” instead of making fans wait a whole year.

So,

I should wait a whole year 😏

Drop it now! — Big Jord. (@StatsbyJordan) December 23, 2025

1 whole ass year countdown 😭 — ali (@0itsali0) December 23, 2025

A Quiet Opening With Big Implications

The teaser opens with Steve Rogers getting down from his bike and slowly walking towards a house. The camera then smoothly shifts inside, where it focuses on a baby, which appears to be Steve Rogers’ child.

Overall, the teaser has clearly struck a strong emotional chord. Steve Rogers’ return, the quiet opening scene, and the surprising glimpse of a baby have raised excitement and questions in equal measure. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Avengers: Doomsday Teaser Review: Chris Evans As A Father Wasn’t On My Marvel Bingo Card — So What’s Coming Next?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News