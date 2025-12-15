With a current global haul of $468 million, Wicked: For Good now stands as the 13th highest-grossing film of 2025 (Box Office Mojo). In the process, the sequel to John M. Chu’s critically acclaimed musical fantasy Wicked (2024) has overtaken several notable releases this year, including Captain America: Brave New World ($415.1 million), Thunderbolts ($382.4 million), Sinners ($368 million), and Final Destination: Bloodlines ($315.8 million).

When it comes to its international box office performance, the Wicked sequel added approximately $7.7 million overseas in its fourth weekend, registering a 42.5% drop. To date, the musical fantasy has generated $155.8 million across more than 78 international markets. As it continues its theatrical run, Wicked: For Good is now setting its sights on its next 2025 benchmark: the horror blockbuster The Conjuring: Last Rites. Let’s break down how much more Wicked: For Good needs to earn to surpass it at the global box office.

Wicked: For Good vs. The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films performed at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Wicked: For Good – Box Office Summary

North America: $312.2 million

International: $155.8 million

Worldwide: $468 million

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

North America: $177.7 million

International: $316.8 million

Worldwide: $494.5 million

Based on these figures, the musical fantasy sequel currently trails the Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson-led horror blockbuster by approximately $26.5 million worldwide. For Wicked: For Good to overtake Last Rites globally, it may need to first capitalize on the window over the coming days before James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash arrives in theaters worldwide. While the milestone remains achievable, its chances will then depend on how well the film performs after the release of the upcoming epic sci-fi film, Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Wicked: For Good’s Global Haul Also Depends On China & Japan Release

As of now, Wicked: For Good has yet to open in China and Japan, two international markets that could significantly impact its final worldwide total. As a result, the film’s lifetime global box office will partly depend on its performance in these territories. The final verdict will become clear once it is released in these markets.

What’s Wicked & Wicked: For Good All About?

The two Wicked films follow Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) from their early days as classmates to their rise in a divided Oz. Their friendship grows but is tested by politics, public opinion, and their own beliefs. In the end, the choices they make shape their futures and change the fate of Oz forever.

Wicked: For Good – Trailer

