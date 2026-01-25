Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, starring Jiiva, Prathana Nathan, and Thambi Ramaiah, has emerged as the first clean hit for Kollywood in 2026, and it still has enough fuel left in the tank. The success has come at the right time, as two major releases, Parasakthi and Vaa Vaathiyaar, tanked at the Indian box office, giving Kollywood a major blow in the first few days of the new year. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 10!

How much did Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil earn at the Indian box office in 10 days?

The Tamil political satire is maintaining a good pace during the second weekend. On the second Friday, day 9, it earned 85 lakh. Yesterday, on day 10, it witnessed an impressive jump of 117.64% and earned an estimated 1.85 crores. Overall, it has earned an estimated 22.45 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 26.49 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 19.75 crores

Day 9 – 85 lakh

Day 10 – 1.85 crores

Total – 22.45 crores

Soon to surpass Kudumbasthan

With 22.45 crores in the kitty, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is very close to surpassing K Manikandan’s 2025 hit, Kudumbasthan. Kudumbasthan earned 23.49 crores at the Indian box office. So, the Jiiva starrer needs only 1.05 crores more to overtake the 2025 hit, which will be accomplished today, on day 11.

After surpassing Kudumbasthan, the film will start its journey towards the 30 crore mark. If it reaches 30 crores, it will be a big achievement for the film.

Just a few crores away from the super hit tag

Made on a budget of 10 crores, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil earned 22.45 crores, thus yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 12.45 crores. Calculated further, it equals 124.5% returns. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a hit verdict. To become a super hit, the film must make 150% returns, which will be achieved at a net collection of 25 crores. So, it needs only 2.55 crores more to become a super hit.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crores

India net collection – 22.45 crores

ROI – 12.45 crores

ROI% – 124.5%

Verdict – Hit

