Sam Raimi, known for his Tobey Maguire-starring Spider-Man films, has received mostly positive reviews for his latest directorial effort, the survival-horror movie Send Help. Now in its second week of theatrical release, the film has collected a solid $9 million in North America during its second three-day weekend. It followed that with an additional $0.9 million on Monday, pushing its current domestic total to $35.8 million.

Combined with its $17.7 million earnings from overseas markets, Send Help has reached a worldwide total of $53.5 million. While the film has already surpassed its estimated $40 million production budget figure, it still needs to earn roughly $46.5 million more to hit its estimated $100 million break-even point, calculated using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule.

If it maintains its steady pace and strong word of mouth, the film is expected to reach this milestone eventually. As it continues its theatrical run, the survival horror movie is now also on track to surpass the worldwide earnings of the critically acclaimed psychological drama that earned Brendan Fraser his first and only Best Actor Academy Award. Yes, the film in question is Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale (2022). Let’s take a look at how much more Send Help needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

Send Help vs. The Whale – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Send Help and The Whale compare at the global box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Send Help – Box Office Summary

North America: $35.8 million

International: $17.7 million

Worldwide: $53.5 million

The Whale – Box Office Summary

North America: $17.5 million

International: $39.6 million

Worldwide: $57.6 million

As the figures above indicate, Send Help is currently trailing the Brendan Fraser-led drama by approximately $4.1 million worldwide. However, given its ongoing theatrical run and steady momentum, the survival horror film is well-positioned to overtake The Whale’s global total in the coming days.

Send Help Plot & Lead Cast

The film features a high-concept survival story centered on Linda (Rachel McAdams), an underappreciated employee, and Bradley (Dylan O’Brien), her difficult boss. Their lives take a dramatic turn when they become the only survivors of a plane crash and find themselves stranded on a desolate island. Now, the two must set aside their differences and work together to survive in these harsh conditions.

Send Help – Trailer

