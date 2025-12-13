After having a blast in Coolie, Rajinikanth has returned to the big screen yet again before the year ends. Yes, we’re talking about his latest re-release, Padayappa. The rerun of the film was announced just a few days ago, and it still managed to generate massive buzz on the ground level. The fan frenzy was evident in the advance booking stage, with tickets selling like hotcakes on BookMyShow. Justifying all the hype, the film has managed to register a solid start at the worldwide box office.

For those who don’t know, the Tamil action drama was originally released in 1999. Back in the day, the film was a huge commercial success and enjoyed a long theatrical run, completing 100 days in several theaters. Over the years, it became a cult, and now, after 25 years, it has been re-released to celebrate the 75th birthday of Thalaivaa and his 50th year in the movie industry.

Padayappa re-release records a solid day 1 at the worldwide box office

The 4K version of Padayappa has been re-released in theaters, and on the opening day, it witnessed a huge response from fans. Backed by strong pre-sales, it managed to score a solid 4.1 crore gross at the worldwide box office on day 1. Out of this, around 3.59 crore gross has come from India.

Enjoys the second biggest opening in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, Padayappa has grossed a huge 3.15 crores on day 1 and registered the second biggest opening for a re-release in the state. It surpassed Sachein (2.3 crore gross) to claim the second spot. Ghilli remains at the top with 4.25 crore gross. In Karnataka, the film made an all-time record, pulling off the biggest opening for a Kollywood re-release by earning 32.7 lakh gross.

More about the film

Directed by K. S. Ravikumar, Padayappa also stars Sivaji Ganesan, Ramya Krishnan, and Soundarya in key roles. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman. It was produced by K. Sathya Narayana, M. V. Krishna Rao, K. Vittal Prasad Rao, and P. L. Thenappan under the banner of Arunachala Cine Creations.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office: Makes History In North America, Records The Biggest 2nd Friday For An Indian Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News