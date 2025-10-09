Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG is achieving milestones in its box office run. Despite the mixed reviews, it has already surpassed every Tollywood film of 2025 worldwide. The gangster action drama is now all set to achieve a major feat for Telugu cinema. Scroll below for the day 14 update!

They Call Him OG Overseas Update

Sujeeth‘s directorial has amassed 65.15 crore gross at the international box office. It has surpassed every single biggie, including Sankranthiki Vasthunam, to become the #1 Telugu film overseas.

Set to achieve a massive feat worldwide!

At the Indian box office, They Call Him OG has accumulated 186.95 crores net, which is around 220.60 crores in gross earnings. Combined with the domestic total, the worldwide collection surges to 285.75 crore gross.

OG had previously surpassed Sankranthiki Vasthunam to become the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 globally. It is now only 14.25 crores away from clocking the 300 crore club, the first ever for Tollywood this year! The daily earnings in the domestic market have fallen below the two crore mark. However, the upcoming weekend should help Pawan Kalyan starrer achieve the huge milestone. All in all, this weekend would be crucial for the gangster action drama.

What is They Call Him OG budget?

DVV Danayya production is reportedly mounted at a cost of 250 crores. In 14 days of its theatrical run, it has recovered around 75% of the reported investments. The next 3-4 days will be crucial to determine whether or not Pawan Kalyan starrer will achieve success at the box office.

OG Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 14

Budget – 250 crores

India net – 186.95 crores

Budget recovery – 75%

India gross – 220.6 crores

Overseas gross – 65.15 crores

Worldwide gross – 285.75 crores

