After spending over three weeks in theaters, Ruben Fleischer’s heist threequel currently stands at a global total of $209.3 million. With its strong weekend boost, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t has officially entered the list of 2025’s top 20 highest-grossing films (Box Office Mojo). It now ranks ahead of Disney’s Snow White ($205.7 million) and Leonardo DiCaprio’s action thriller One Battle After Another ($203.6 million) in worldwide earnings.

It remains to be seen how far Now You See Me 3 climbs the global box office charts from here. As it continues its theatrical run, it has also recently outgrossed Steven Spielberg’s critically acclaimed political thriller starring veteran actors Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks. We’re talking about the 2017 Oscar-nominated film The Post. Let’s see how the two films stack up at the global box office.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t vs. The Post – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Box Office Summary

North America: $55.3 million

International: $154 million

Worldwide: $209.3 million

The Post – Box Office Summary

North America: $81.9 million

International: $111.8 million

Worldwide: $193.7 million

These numbers show that the heist threequel, led by Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson, is already ahead of Steven Spielberg’s political thriller by approximately $15.6 million worldwide. With its current momentum, that margin is likely to expand in the coming days.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Next 2025 Target

With a current global tally of $209.3 million, the heist threequel has now set its sights on another 2025 heist release – the animated comedy movie The Bad Guys 2, which has earned $239.2 million worldwide. That leaves a gap of roughly $29.9 million for Now You See Me 3 to close if it hopes to overtake it. As of now, it’s still uncertain whether it can close that gap during its ongoing run. The box office trend over the next few weeks will determine its final standing.

What’s Now You See Me: Now You Don’t All About?

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the heist film follows a new group of magicians who team up with the original Horsemen to steal a priceless diamond from a powerful and dangerous heiress. As they uncover her crimes, they use bold illusions and clever teamwork to expose her and pull off their biggest trick yet.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Official Trailer

