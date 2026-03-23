What a dreamy run Dhurandhar 2 is enjoying at the North American box office. The advance bookings hinted that a storm was incoming, but Ranveer Singh starrer has surpassed all predictions. It has registered a historic opening weekend and has emerged as the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time in only 4 days. Read the exciting updates below!

How much did Dhurandhar: The Revenge earn in North America in its opening weekend?

According to Venky Box Office, Dhurandhar 2 amassed $14 million (including premieres) in its 4-day extended opening weekend in North America. It earned $3.15 million on Sunday, maintaining a rock-steady hold after $3.92 million amassed on the previous day.

Ranveer Singh led spy action thriller has created history as no other Bollywood film has achieved such heights in its first weekend. When converted into INR, total collections from the USA/Canada circuits stand at around 131.5 crore.

Check out the revised day-wise breakdown at the North America box office:

Day 1: $3.98 million (including premieres)

(including premieres) Day 2: $2.95 million

Day 3: $3.92 million

Day 4: $3.15 million

Total: $14 million

Beats 2 big Bollywood films at the North American box office!

It would be safe to say that Dhurandhar 2 has redefined success for a Bollywood film in North America. It surpassed Stree 2 ($8.52 million), Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ($10.6 million), and PK ($10.62 million) in only 3 days.

In the last 24 hours, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed the North American lifetime of Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat ($12.17 million) and Aamir Khan’s Dangal ($12.19 million). It has now emerged as the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. Soon, Ranveer Singh starrer will beat Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and become the highest A-rated film in the overseas market.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films in North America:

Dhurandhar – $20.65 million Pathaan – $17.49 million Jawan – $15.23 million Animal – $15 million Dhurandhar 2 – $14 million (4 days) Dangal – $12.19 million Padmaavat – $12.17 million PK – $10.62 million Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – $10.45 million Dunki – $8.60 million

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Box Office Day 4: Earth-Shattering, Axes Baahubali 2 To Become 2nd Highest Opening Weekend Grosser!

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