Chris Pratt found global success through two of the biggest franchises: Jurassic Park and the MCU. His latest release, Mercy, is steadily closing in on a minor global achievement, sitting inches away from surpassing the global total of crime thrillers led by two Avengers stars. This also highlights Pratt’s consistent global draw, shaped in part by his MCU visibility and industry connections, which continue to support audience interest across markets. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Mercy’s box office performance worldwide

Chris Pratt’s film collected just $10.8 million across 3,468 theaters at the domestic box office. It is one of the lowest opening weekends in Pratt’s filmography. The film collected $335k on its second Wednesday, with a harsh 61.8% drop from the previous week. After 13 days, the film has collected $20.49 million in North America.

Mercy is not being mercied at the overseas box office. The film failed to impress the fans overseas as well. Adding domestic and overseas collections, Mercy’s worldwide cume has hit $41.9 million. It is chasing the $50 million milestone at the global box office. The sci-fi thriller is a box-office flop despite featuring MCU and Mission: Impossible stars.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $20.5 million

International – $21.5 million

Worldwide – $42 million

Mercy edges closer to beating the 87% rated Wind River

Wind River is a neo-Western crime thriller starring two Avengers stars – Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen in the key roles. The film received 87% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, whereas Mercy has received only 24%. Jeremy, Elizabeth, and Chris shared screen in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Mercy is less than $5 million away from surpassing the worldwide haul of Jeremy Renner’s Wind River. For the unversed, Wind River collected $44.2 million worldwide in its theatrical run. It was made on a budget of $11 million, and thus, Wind River is a box office success. Mercy may be underperforming financially, but surpassing Wind River worldwide reframes the narrative—from outright failure to a film that’s holding its ground and finding its audience globally.

What is the film about?

Set in the near future, a detective accused of murdering his wife has 90 minutes to prove his innocence to an advanced AI judge. Mercy was released on January 23.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Iron Lung Box Office: On Track To Beat Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’s Domestic Haul Within 10 Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News