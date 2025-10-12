Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 is now the highest-grossing South Indian film of 2025. The mythological epic in 10 days has managed to surpass every single South Indian film of 2025, securing the top spot in the list of highest-grossing South Indian films of 2025, with a gross collection of 560.81 crore*.

Rishab Shetty Dethrones Coolie!

Rishab Shetty’s magnum opus has dethroned Rajinikanth from the top spot of the highest-grossing South Indian films of 2025. Coolie earned 516.93 crore at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. Followed by Coolie, is Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office

Kantara Chapter 1, with a gross collection of 560.81 crore*, is now the third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. It stands below Chhaava’s 827.06 crore and Saiyaara’s 570.67 crore. By the end of the second weekend, the mythological epic will surely surpass Saiyaara to become the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. If it manages its pace until Diwali, then it will surely surpass Chhaava as well.

Check out the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025 (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Chhaava: 827.06 crore Saiyaara: 570.67 crore Kantara: Chapter 1: 560.81 crore** Coolie : 516.93 crore War 2: 371.26 crore Mahavatar Narsimha: 320.79 crore Housefull 5: 304.12 crore Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 301.71 crore** They Call Him OG: 287.83 crore** Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 256.54 crore

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the mythological folklore at the box office after 10 days.

India Net Collection: 398.15 crore

India Gross Collection: 469.81 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 91 crore*

Worldwide Gross Collection: 560.81 crore*

* denotes the estimated collection

** denotes the film is still running in the theaters.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

