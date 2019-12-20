Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office Day 7: A Decent Week One; Beats The Dark Knight Rises & 1 More Flick

Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office: A fantasy adventure flick starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas and others have closed its first-week theatrical run in India, on a decent note. It faced stiff competition from Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 and from here on it will be dented even more by Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3.

At the end of the first week, Jumanji: The Next Level has accumulated a total of 34.66 crores by enjoying a stable momentum during weekdays. It added 2.30 crores and 2.20 crores on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

With such sort of numbers, it has even surpassed two movies in Koimoi’s All-Time Highest Hollywood Grossers In India. It crossed the collections of Ant-Man And The Wasp (30.60 crores) and The Dark Knight Rises (33 crores), after beating Skyfall (30 crores) yesterday, on the list.

Check out the complete list below:

It is expected to beat Justice League (35 crores) by today.

Meanwhile, the world of Chris Van Allsburg’s book “Jumanji“, narrating the story of a young Alan Parrish getting trapped in a board game, found its way to the silver screen in 1995. Robin Williams was its main lead.

From getting lost in the transit, tackling monkeys and battling other odds, the movie revolved around how Parrish gets stuck in the board game and comes back as an adult, and how he has to finish the game with his friends to escape the fate he called upon himself by rolling the dice.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!