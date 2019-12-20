Dabangg 3 Box Office: Will Salman Khan Starrer Cross 100-Crore Mark In The 1st Weekend?

Dabangg 3 Box Office: The much-awaited film starring Salman Khan in lead finally released at the Box Office today. The film was expected to take an excellent start but protests and nationwide unrest has taken a severe toll on the collections of the film.

The 3rd installment of the much-loved franchise took just about a good start. According to the early samples and estimates so far, Dabangg 3 will struggle to touch 25 crores on Day 1 which will be 20% less than the minimum expected start of the film.

In this case, Dabangg 3 will be expected to show strong jumps on Saturday and Sunday to make a mark at the Box Office. The film is carrying a huge responsibility on its shoulders and must collect a minimum of 100 crore over the first weekend. But that looks like a challenge now.

Here’s how the weekend breakdown of the film should look like after a 25 crores opening day.

Day 1: 25 crores

Day 2: 30-35 crores

Day 3: 40-45 crores

However, it will be too difficult for the film to score if the situation doesn’t improve fastly. Dabangg 3 has only 1 free week and Good Newwz will release next Friday which will take away a majority of its screen space.

Directed by Prabhudheva, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar & Kichcha Sudeepa in lead.

