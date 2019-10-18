Joker Box Office: Hollywood release Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix has done exceedingly well at the Box Office despite competition from major Bollywood release War and Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film was always expected to do well but now it’s making a bonus for its makers thanks to the excellent word of mouth it has received from the public here.

Joker which was just released in 500 approx screens in India and didn’t even get Hindi release has earned 56 crores in two weeks.

Joker Box Office (India): Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck Is Bigger Than 'Avengers' In Just 2 Weeks
The film has also found a place among Top 20 Hollywood films in India crossing the lifetime business of films like Jumanji: Welome To The Jungle (51.90 crores), The Amazing Spiderman 2 (52 crores), The Avengers (53 crores), Deadpool 2 (54 crores) & Aquaman (55 crores).

The next targets of the film are Spiderman: Homecoming (58 crores), Captain America: Civil War (59 crores) & Thor: Ragnarok (60 crores).

Check out the list of all time Highest Hollywood Grossers in India:

RankIndia Nett (Cr)
1. Avengers: Endgame365.50 crores
2. Avengers: Infinity War (3D)222.69 crores
3. The Jungle Book (3D)188.00 crores
4. The Lion King150.09 crores
5. Fast and Furious7 (3D)110.00 crores
6. Jurassic World101.00 crores
7. Fast and Furious 8 (3D)86.00 crores
8. Spider-Man: Far From Home85.70 crores
9. Captain Marvel84.20 crores
10. Mission: Impossible - Fallout77.00 crores
11. Avengers: Age of Ultron76.00 crores
12. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2D)72.00 crores
13. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw68.75 crores
14. The Conjuring 262.00 crores
15. Thor: Ragnarok60.00 crores
16. Captain America Civil war59.00 crores
17. Spiderman: Homecoming58.00 crores
18. Joker56.00 crores*
19. Aquaman55.00 crores
20. Deadpool 254.00 crores
21. The Avengers53.00 crores
22. The Amazing Spiderman 252.00 crores
23. Jumanji: Welome To The Jungle51.90 crores
24. Iron Man 350.50 crores
25. Aladdin50.00 crores
26. The Amazing Spiderman48.25 crores
27. Annabelle: Creation44.50 crores
28. The Nun42.00 crores
29. Incredibles 240.25 crores
30. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice40.00 crores
31. Black Panther38.00 crores
32. Justice League35.00 crores
33. The Dark Knight Rises33.00 crores
34. Ant-Man And The Wasp30.60 crores
35. Skyfall30.00 crores

Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker is based on the popular DC supervillain of the same name. It follows the life of Arthur Fleck (essayed by Phoenix) as an aspiring stand-up comedian and his transition into becoming the Joker. Fleck is seen as a man struggling to find his way in Gotham’s fractured society.

As per the research, Fleck records his day-to-day activity in a journal. In sync with the spirit, Phoenix too decided to maintain a journal chronicling his experiences as Fleck.

Throughout pre-production, Phoenix himself made several entries.

“I was writing in Arthur’s journal when Todd sent me a note about the set of steps in the story. That inspired me to write ‘step after step after step’, over and over and line by line across the pages, and then it became something we’d text to each other,” Phoenix had said.

