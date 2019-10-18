Joker Box Office (India): Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck Is Bigger Than ‘Avengers’ In Just 2 Weeks

Joker Box Office: Hollywood release Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix has done exceedingly well at the Box Office despite competition from major Bollywood release War and Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film was always expected to do well but now it’s making a bonus for its makers thanks to the excellent word of mouth it has received from the public here.

Joker which was just released in 500 approx screens in India and didn’t even get Hindi release has earned 56 crores in two weeks.

The film has also found a place among Top 20 Hollywood films in India crossing the lifetime business of films like Jumanji: Welome To The Jungle (51.90 crores), The Amazing Spiderman 2 (52 crores), The Avengers (53 crores), Deadpool 2 (54 crores) & Aquaman (55 crores).

The next targets of the film are Spiderman: Homecoming (58 crores), Captain America: Civil War (59 crores) & Thor: Ragnarok (60 crores).

Check out the list of all time Highest Hollywood Grossers in India:

Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker is based on the popular DC supervillain of the same name. It follows the life of Arthur Fleck (essayed by Phoenix) as an aspiring stand-up comedian and his transition into becoming the Joker. Fleck is seen as a man struggling to find his way in Gotham’s fractured society.

As per the research, Fleck records his day-to-day activity in a journal. In sync with the spirit, Phoenix too decided to maintain a journal chronicling his experiences as Fleck.

Throughout pre-production, Phoenix himself made several entries.

“I was writing in Arthur’s journal when Todd sent me a note about the set of steps in the story. That inspired me to write ‘step after step after step’, over and over and line by line across the pages, and then it became something we’d text to each other,” Phoenix had said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!