Joker Box Office Day 13 (India): Joaquin Phoenix’s Phenomenon Is Unstoppable!

Joker Box Office Day 13 (India): It’s Joaquin Phoenix’s brilliant performance that made this film as big as it’s today. Along with a tremendous business in India, the movie is predicted to enter the much prestigious $1 Billion club Worldwide.

It’s definitely tough, but with the kind of trend it’s been continuing even on the weekdays, it could surprise everybody by entering the Billion Dollar Club. In India, it released on the mere screen count of 500 and despite that, the movie has crossed the 50 crore mark.

It has collected 1.70 crores on its second Monday and the total now stands at 51.20 crores. With this, the movie has crossed Aladdin and Iron Man 3 in Koimoi’s Highest Hollywood Grossers‘ list. Well, it’s to be seen where this will put the brakes because as of now, it’s a steady trend ahead for the film.

Directed by Todd Phillips, “Joker” is based on the popular DC supervillain of the same name. It follows the life of Arthur Fleck (essayed by Phoenix) as an aspiring stand-up comedian and his transition into becoming the Joker. Fleck will be seen as a man struggling to find his way in Gotham’s fractured society.

As per the research, Fleck records his day-to-day activity in a journal. In sync with the spirit, Phoenix too decided to maintain a journal chronicling his experiences as Fleck.

Throughout pre-production, Phoenix himself made several entries.

“I was writing in Arthur’s journal when Todd sent me a note about the set of steps in the story. That inspired me to write ‘step after step after step’, over and over and line by line across the pages, and then it became something we’d text to each other,” Phoenix had said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!