Venky Mama: Venkatesh-Naga Chaitanya Starrer To Prepone & Avoid A Box Office Clash?

Tollywood fans were all keen to catch up with the Uncle-nephew duo of Victory Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya on occasion of Sankranthi on big screens in their upcoming release Venky Mama.

Earlier there were reports about the makers trying to zero on 14th January as the film’s release date.

However, now it seems that the makers aren’t that keen to release Venky Mama on Sankranti.

Reportedly, the makers are trying their best to avoid their film’s clash with not one but two big releases on Sankranthi. By two big releases, we mean Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurmaloo and Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Now as per new reports, the makers are planning to release the film in December. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.

Talking about Venky Mama, so far the glimpse, pre-teaser and the posters of the film have been very well appreciated by the fans.

The film has Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput as the leading ladies. The Telugu venture also has veteran actor Prakash Raj in a major role.

The family drama venture is been helmed by filmmaker K. Ravindra. and is been produced by D. Suresh Babu, T.G Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under Suresh Productions.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!