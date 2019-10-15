War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Starrer Is The 4th Bollywood Movie To Cross 275 Crore Mark In 13 Days

War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff starrer War is doing some really good business at the Box Office. It’s been less than two weeks since the release of War but it’s already among the Top 10 Bollywood movies of All Time.

Meanwhile, the film has crossed 275 crores mark at the Indian Box Office as it has earned 276.40 crores in just 13 days. With this feat, it has become only 4th Bollywood film to cross the mark in 13 days. The previous 3 films which did this kind of business in 13 or less days are Tiger Zinda Hai, Sanju & Dangal.

Here’s in how many days these films crossed the 275 crore mark.

Tiger Zinda Hai

No. Of Days: 12

Total: 280.62 crores

Lifetime Total: 339.16 crores

Sanju

No. Of Days: 12

Total: 282.66 crores

Lifetime Total: 341.22 crores

Dangal

No. Of Days: 11

Total: 284.69 crores

Lifetime Total: 387.39 crores

Aamir Khan’s PK also did 275 crores approx business in 13 days but it fell short by few lakhs.

Overall, the film is all set to cross 300 crores mark in a matter of a few days from now.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Roshan recently praised his son Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Shroff’s son Tiger Shroff, saying that they have performed really well in War.

He is also happy with the fact that the Hindi film industry has made an action-thriller film which is at par with Hollywood films.

Rakesh Roshan was interacting with the media at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja where he came to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga along with Hrithik in Mumbai.

Talking about the film, Rakesh Roshan said: “I really liked the film. I think Hrithik and Tiger have performed really well in the film. Director (Siddharth Anand) of the film has also done a good job. It’s a big film and it has been mounted on a large scale. If anyone who hasn’t watched it yet then, I would like to urge them to watch the film. I am feeling really happy with the fact we have made a film in India which looks like a Hollywood film.”

