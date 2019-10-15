Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother Siddhant Kapoor Leaves Her Teary-Eyed With His Singing

Actress Shraddha Kapoor said that she was in tears after hearing her actor brother Siddhanth Kapoor sing.

Shraddha tweeted on Tuesday, where she shared a video link of the song “Kash fir se” from the film “Yaaram” sung by Siddhant.

I was brought to tears when I heard my brother sing. Had goosebumps and was simply awestruck. Here it is: https://t.co/2l9Ecn5mZl Bhaiya, you’re 1 of the best people I know & your heart is shining through this entire song, through your voice! I love you. @SiddhanthKapoor — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) October 15, 2019

“I was brought to tears when I heard my brother sing. Had goosebumps and was simply awestruck,” Shraddha tweeted.

The “Baaghi” actress praised her brother.

“Bhaiya, you are one of the best people I know and your heart is shining through this entire song, through your voice! I love you. @SiddhanthKapoor,” she added.

Shraddha has started shooting for her upcoming film “Baaghi 3“. She will be seen in Remo D’Souza’s “Street Dancer 3D“, co-starring Varun Dhawan and slated to hit the screens in 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!