Parineeti Chopra Hints About Marriage As She Comments On Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s Karvachauth Post?

Parineeti Chopra was one of the major attractions at cousin Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ wedding last year. Now she has caught the eyeballs again with her comment on Nick’s heartfelt Karvachauth post for Priyanka.

Parineeti commented that how Priyanka used to do Karvachauth fast all her life and now she finally celebrates her first Karvachauth with her husband. However, the most interesting part was the message that now it’s her turn. Parineeti’s comment read as, “All our lives she fasted and made us fast for the perfect husband! This is the first year she actually has him!! Now my turn? 🤔 @nickjonas @priyankachopra”

Even Priyanka replied positively and said, “HahHa jaldi! Soooon”

Well, what does that mean apart from Parineeti’s sign of being ready to become the next Bollywood bride?

On the work front, Priyanka along with Parineeti will be dubbing for the Hindi version of Hollywood animated movie Frozen 2.

Disney India has roped in Priyanka to dub for Elsa and Parineeti will voice for Anna in the upcoming sequel of the hit film Frozen.

“Elsa is a fictional character who’s known to be strongly-opinionated and level headed, traits that I deeply connect with. This not only made me want to be part of the film, but also gives me a wonderful opportunity to present one of the most successful animated films to our local audiences,” Priyanka said.

“My happiness just goes up a notch knowing that Parineeti will be voicing Anna’s character. The two of us have never worked together before and this seems like a perfect movie to come together and an experience that I am going to cherish forever,” she added.

