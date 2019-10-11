Joker Box Office (India): Fares Really Good In Its 9-Day Extended Week 1

Joker Box Office (India): Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker has finally completed its theatrical run of extended first week comprised of 9 days. One could say that the movie has sustained the War mania really well and set to gain tag of another Hollywood success in India.

At the end of 9 days run, Joker has earned 38 crores approximately at the ticket windows. After taking a fair start, the movie remained rock-steady with healthy jumps during the holidays. The mark of 50 crores is expected to be crossed easily in the 2nd week.

Meanwhile, Joker has entered the list of All Time Highest Hollywood Grossers In India. As 35th entrant in the list, Joker surpassed Skyfall (30 crores), Ant-Man And The Wasp (30.60 crores), Dark Knight Rises (33 crores) and Justice League (35 crores), to take 31st position. Joker with 38 crores has tied up with Black Panther’s collection, which will be toppled by today.

Directed by Todd Philips, “Joker” tells the story of the popular DC supervillain of the same name. The film traces the protagonist’s early life as Arthur Fleck (essayed by Phoenix), who is an aspiring stand-up comedian struggling to make ends meet and constantly derided by society. The film, released in India by Warner Bros. Pictures, narrates how circumstances push Fleck into the path of crime after he fails to find his way in Gotham’s fractured society.

