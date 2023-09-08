Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in leading roles, has created a storm at the box office. Day 1 was a super-duper hit as the action-thriller turned out to be Bollywood’s all-time highest opener. Scroll below for details as early estimates suggest a bumper second day on the cards!

Not only in India but Atlee’s directorial has been spreading its magic all across the globe. The advance booking trends suggested unbelievable figures from the US. But Australia, New Zealand and Germany grabbed the top spots in the overseas market.

Coming back to the home ground, Jawan has knocked it out of the park at the box office on Day 2 as well. As per early trends flowing in, Shah Rukh Khan starrer has added another 46-50 crores net in the Hindi language at the box office on Friday.

As far as all languages are concerned, Jawan has crossed the 50 crore mark as it earned 46-50 crores net. With the initiation of the weekend, the numbers will only get better and it looks like Pathaan magic will be recreated only on a larger scale.

Meanwhile, Jawan also stars Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani along with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in cameo roles. The film has received positive reactions from all across the globe, with many fans booking their tickets for another watch after their ‘paisa vasool’ experience on the opening day.

Records were broken even before the release day. Jawan even recreated history as the iconic Gaiety Galaxy witnessed its first show as early as 6 AM in 51 long years.

