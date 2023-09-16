Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has entered the second week and is showing no signs of slowing down at the Indian box office. After the historical performance in the extended opening week, the film has an open ground to perform and there’s going to be a blast for sure. Let’s find out how the film has fared in the advance booking for day 10!

Directed by Atlee, the action entertainer did wonders at the Indian box office during its opening week and has already gone way beyond the 400 crores net mark in the first 9 days. Now, as the film has entered the weekend, huge footfalls are expected to come and we have got an early sign of it as ticket sales have witnessed a massive jump.

For day 10, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has already amassed 10 crores gross through advance booking in India (excluding blocked seats). This collection includes a sale of over 3.40 lakh tickets, and that’s inclusive of all languages. It’s humongous, and if we compare it with yesterday’s 4.82 crores gross, it’s a jump of 107.46%, giving a hint of a monstrous Saturday.

This is just a glimpse as we all know, The Saturday crowd tends to grow massively in the evening and night shows through over-the-counter ticket sales, and there are high chances of Jawan going overdrive during night shows. As of now, a score of over 25 crores looks very certain. Who knows, the film might go even higher.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

