Avatar: Fire and Ash has achieved another notable feat at the box office, with IMAX collections in less than 50 days. James Cameron’s film has beaten the IMAX haul of Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning blockbuster, Oppenheimer, to become one of the top 5 highest-grossing IMAX releases. This is a notable feat not just for Avatar 3 but for the franchise as a whole. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Avatar 3 has been thwarted by the newcomers this weekend and dropped to #6 in the domestic box office rankings. It is but natural that a film will lose steam after a month, even if it is Avatar 3, and especially when it is performing comparatively weaker than the previous movies. The threequel will at least be a box office success.

Avatar 3’s latest collection worldwide from IMAX

According to industry tracker Luiz Fernando’s report, Avatar: Fire and Ash collected $184.1 million at the box office from IMAX screenings alone. The James Cameron-directed film has collected this sum in just 47 days. It is inching closer to the $200 million milestone, IMAX; however, achieving that target will be challenging now that it is losing screens.

Surpasses Oppenheimer to break into IMAX’s all-time top 5 worldwide

The report further reveals that Avatar 3 has surpassed the IMAX haul of Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer, becoming the new all-time 5th-highest-grossing film in IMAX theaters. For the unversed, Oppenheimer collected $184 million worldwide from IMAX screenings alone. With this, all three Avatar films are in the IMAX all-time top 5.

More about the film’s box office performance

Avatar: Fire and Ash collected $386.1 million at the box office in North America after its seventh weekend. Overseas, the collection stands at $1.02 billion, bringing the worldwide total to $1.4 billion. The film is edging closer to the all-time top 15 grossers worldwide. Avatar 3 is currently the 18th-highest-grossing film worldwide, surpassing Avengers: Age of Ultron. Avatar 3 was released on December 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

