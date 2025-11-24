Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam’s social drama Haq has managed to witness another decent jump at the box office on the third Sunday. However, the pace of the film is now restricted due to the new releases at the box office. However, in 17 days, the film stands at a total net collection of 20.32 crore in India.

Emraan Hashmi Not Changing His Career Top 10?

The tenth highest-grossing film of Emraan Hashmi‘s career is Jannat, with a net collection of almost 29 crore in India. His latest courtroom drama might not touch this number anyway since it stands almost 8 – 9 crore away from this landmark! So, the top 10 films of the actor’s career remain untouched!

Haq Box Office Collection Day 17

On the 17th day, the third Sunday, Haq earned almost 146% higher than the third Friday, which earned only 15 lakh at the box office. Meanwhile, on November 23, the third Sunday, the courtroom drama helmed by Suparn Verma earned 37 lakh at the box office. In its third weekend, the film earned 86 lakh in India.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Week 1: 15.06 crore

Week 2: 4.4 crore

Day 15: 15 lakh

Day 16: 35 lakh

Day 17: 37 lakh

Total: 20.32 crore

Is Haq A Hit At The Box Office?

Emraan and Yami‘s film is mounted on a budget of 40 crore at the box office, and it has to earn a total of 80 crore net in India to secure a hit verdict for itself at the box office, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Haq Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film after 17 days.

India Net Collection: 20.32 crore

India Gross Collection: 23.97 crore

Budget: 40 crore

Budget Recovery: 50.8%

Overseas Gross Collection: 5.4 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 29.37 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Jailer 2 Box Office Day 1: After Delivering #1 Kollywood Opener With Coolie, Rajinikanth Now Targets A Historic Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News