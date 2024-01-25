Siddharth Anand’s directorial Fighter opened to mixed to positive reviews today. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the leading roles, some found the film better than Pathaan, while others felt it fell flat! The advance booking for the opening day remained underwhelming, but the action drama pulled off a decent opening at the Indian box office, though it stayed below expectations. Scroll below to know day 1 early trends!

It was obvious that Fighter would be compared to Siddharth Anand’s recent blockbuster, Pathaan. The action film starring Shah Rukh Khan was a historic box office success with lifetime collections of 543.22 crores in India. However, the director requested fans to view the film individually and not even draw comparisons with other films. Although, many couldn’t help but point out uncanny similarities with Top Gun: Maverick.

Underwhelming response in the advance booking

There was scope for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s film to shatter records with its opening day numbers. However, the promotional strategy was not up to the mark, owing to which the pre-release awareness was low. The advance booking collections did not even achieve the 10 crore mark. This was a sign that the action flick would be largely dependent on word-of-mouth.

As we reported in the morning, the film had sold tickets worth 8.60 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day, including a count of over 2.80 lakh tickets.

Day 1 estimates of Fighter

We had earlier predicted that Fighter would open in the range of 26-28 crores. Well, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s film has taken a start below it, and that’s a bit shocking. As per the early trends flowing in, the film is closing its day 1 at 22-24 crores at the Indian box office.

Speaking about the performance of the film throughout the day, the footfalls got better during the evening and night shows, after a slow start in the morning shows and a limited jump in the afternoon. Tomorrow, numbers are expected to show a healthy jump due to the Republic Day holiday and the biggie should aim to score in the north of 35 crores.

About Fighter

Apart from Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Ashutosh Rana, among others.

