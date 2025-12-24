It’s been an unstoppable run for Dhurandhar at the worldwide box office. Who would have imagined that Ranveer Singh’s film, which was facing pre-release negativity, would enter the 900 crore club in only 19 days of its global run? The spy action thriller has also surpassed Animal to become the highest-grossing adult film in Bollywood. Scroll below for the exciting report!

Dhurandhar crosses the 200 crore milestone overseas

Drumrolls please! Akshaye Khanna co-starrer has emerged as the first Bollywood film of 2025 to enter the 200 crore club at the overseas box office. In fact, it is the only Indian film to have unlocked a double century this year. In 19 days, Dhurandhar has earned 201.65 crore gross.

5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time globally!

As per the latest update, the worldwide total of Dhurandhar has surged to 932.42 crore gross. In the last 24 hours, Ranveer Singh’s film has crossed the global lifetime of Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan (915 crores) and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (910.72 crores). It now ranks as the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time.

The spy action thriller refuses to slow down anytime soon. It is already the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 at the worldwide box office and is all set to cross the 1000 crore mark soon. Post that, it will be competing against Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (1069.85 crores).

Highest Bollywood adult grosser worldwide!

The streak of success continues as Dhurandhar has achieved yet another feat. By beating Animal, it has also become the highest-grossing adult film of all time in Bollywood.

Take a look at the top 5 Indian adult grossers at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Dhurandhar – 932.42 crores Animal – 910.72 crores Salaar – 609.61 crores Coolie – 516.81 crores Kabir Singh – 368.32 crores

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Summary (19 days)

India net: 619.30 crores

India gross: 730.77 crores

Overseas gross: 201.65 crores

Worldwide gross: 932.42 crores

