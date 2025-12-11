Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal starrer Dhurandhar is surpassing every expectation at the Indian box office. The spy action thriller has again welcomed a bumper Thursday, again surpassing its opening day. Scroll below for the day 7 early trends!

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 7 Early Estimates

There could literally be a case study on the success of Dhurandhar. There was a lot of negativity surrounding the film ahead of its big release. Aditya Dhar‘s directorial was also accused of corporate bookings. But the audience is roaring loud, flocking to theatres in large numbers and visibly delivering their verdict!

According to early trends, Dhurandhar earned around 28-30 crores on day 7. It registered impressive trends throughout the day. After a morning occupancy of 18.62%, the admissions further surged to 34.70% during the afternoon and 44.95% during the evening shows. Ranveer Singh starrer has recorded the biggest first Thursday of Bollywood in 2025, going way past Chhaava (21.60 crores). It may have also left behind its opening day of 28.60 crores, yet again.

Enters the 200 crore club!

The total box office collection of Ranveer Singh’s spy action thriller will land around 216.60-218.60 crores after 7 days. It has recorded the 2nd highest opening week of Bollywood in 2025, surpassing Saiyaara, War 2, Housefull 5, and other Bollywood biggies. Chhaava continues to lead the pack.

Check out the highest week 1 collections in Bollywood in 2025 (India net):

Chhaava: 225.28 crores Dhurandhar: 216.60-218.60 crores (estimates) War 2: 209.1 crores (8 days) Saiyaara: 175.25 crores Housefull 5: 133.58 crores Thamma: 123.25 crores (10 days) Sikandar: 115 crores Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi): 110.1 crores (8 days) Sky Force: 99.70 crores Raid 2: 98.89 (8 days)

