Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is showcasing a memorable run at the box office. It created history, recording the highest second Friday for a Bollywood/ Hindi film. The record-breaking spree now continues as it has clocked his highest-single day collection since the big release on December 5, 2025. Scroll below for the day 9 early trends!

How much did Dhurandhar earn on its second Saturday?

According to the early trends, Aditya Dhar’s directorial added around 53-55 crores to its kitty on day 9. It is the #1 choice of the audience, dominating the ticket windows unlike any other release in 2025. The record-breaking spree continues as it has left behind Pushpa 2, which collected 46.50 crores in the Hindi belt, to record the highest second Saturday of all time in Bollywood.

Compared to the second Saturday of 34.70 crores, the spy action thriller has showcased around 53-58% jump in collection. The overall box office collection in India will stand in the vicinity of 305.7-307.7 crores net. It has already emerged as Aditya Dhar’s highest-grossing film of all time by beating Uri: The Surgical Strike (244.06 crores).

Ranveer Singh rewrites history at the Indian box office?

The box office run truly has been dreamy! There could be a case study on this Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan co-starrer, which landed in a pool of controversy during its initial run. It was accused of corporate bookings, but clearly, the cine-goers have given their verdict loud and clear!

In only 9 days, Dhurandhar has emerged as Ranveer Singh’s highest-grossing film of all time at the Indian box office. It has surpassed Padmaavat, which concluded its lifetime at 300.26 crores.

Here are Ranveer Singh’s top 10 Bollywood grossers at the Indian box office (net earnings):

Dhurandhar: 305.7-307.7 crores (estimates) Padmaavat: 300.26 crores Simmba: 240.22 crores Bajirao Mastani: 184 crores Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 153.30 crores Gully Boy: 139.98 crores Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela: 110 crores 83: 102 crores Dil Dhadakne Do: 76.88 crores Gunday: 76.55 crore

